Damon Dallas Lane Denton
2002-2023
Damon Dallas Lane Denton, a friendly and loving young man, passed away on the 27th of April, 2023, at the age of 20. Born on the 29th of May, 2002, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Damon was well-known for his caring nature and commitment to his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Christine Benning and Raymond Tracy; and his great-grandfather, Eugene Norton. He is survived by his loving parents, Christopher (Megan) Denton and Barbara Tracy; siblings, Shalie, Savada, Shyla, and D.J.; grandparents, Brenda, Karen (Dana), and Shelly; great-grandmother, Dorothy; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends who were like brothers and sisters to him (NLMB).
Damon loved spending time working out, building friendships, and sharing his drive and determination with others. In addition, Damon enjoyed competing with friends in Call of Duty on the Xbox.
As a member of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, Damon took pride in helping his local community and forging strong connections. Those who were fortunate enough to know him through this organization will remember his infectious laugh and enormous heart.
His impact on those who knew him will not be forgotten. The lessons he shared through his kindness, humility, and love will be carried forward by his parents, siblings, and the multitude of friends and family whom he touched in his brief time on this Earth. Damon Dallas Lane Denton's legacy of love and laughter will live on perpetually in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know him.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.