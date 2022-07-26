Dan Moyer, 56, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
On October 4, 1965 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to David Joseph and Delores Patricia (Valencia) Moyer.
He married Dru Rai on April 14, 2019. She survives of the home.
While living in St. Joseph, Dan served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity and the Open Door Food Kitchen, where he lead efforts to raise capital for their new location. He was also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 5067. Dan was a member of Y-Fry Club and always enjoyed attending the reunions. Some will remember Dan from his time as the executive chef of the Benton Club or as the owner of La Crucita Mexican Restaurant on Mitchell Avenue.
Dan enjoyed music, but food was his true passion in life. He had been passionate about feeding the homeless since his time in New York City, where he worked at the Waldorf Astoria.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Moyer.
He is survived by his wife; nephew, David Joseph Moyer; and Dru’s grandchildren, Ariana, Carter and Atlas; extended family and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Open Door Food Kitchen, 615 South 8th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64501.