Dan Oscar Turner, 87

Cameron, MO- Dan Oscar Turner, son of Oscar and Helen (Travis) Turner, was born July 13, 1934, at Holdrege, Nebraska. When Dan was five, the family moved from Nebraska to the southwest Iowa area. As a youngster, Dan attended various country schools and then high school in Red Oak, Iowa. After high school, Dan met and married Thelma Johnson of Emerson, Iowa. To this marriage, their son Charles Douglas “Doug” was born.
Dan and Thelma raised their son in the Overland Park, Kansas area where Dan was employed as a collision repair technician for a large auto dealer. Later he owned and operated his own auto body repair shop. Dan later became an auto paint representative, selling products to many auto body shops in the Kansas City area. During this time, Dan developed a hobby of restoring early Ford V8 cars. Dan was a perfectionist an many of his cars won top awards at national meets. After retiring, Dan and Thelma moved to the Cameron, MO area. They first lived a few miles north of Cameron on an acreage, later moving into Cameron. For may years they spent the winter months in Mesa, AZ. When Dan was in Cameron, he spent many hours helping his good friend Tim Dunagan, installing TV and audio systems throughout the Cameron area. He was also a great fan of Tim’s weekly musical opera at Pattonsburg, MO. After Thelma passed, Dan met and married Maxine M. Waldron of the Cameron, MO area. They continued to live in Cameron, spending the winter months in Mesa, AZ.
Dan passed away April 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Helen (Travis) Turner, wife Thelma, son Doug, and sister Donna Lee Lovell.
Survivors include his wife Maxine of Cameron; siblings Gary (Karlene) Turner of Ellston, IA, Sharon Turner of Little Rock, AR; granddaughter Becki Turner; nephews Mike Thorne and Steven Douglas Turner; niece Nancy Ann (Turner) Tannehill; brother-in-law Donnie Johnson; stepson Larry Peterson, Mesa, AZ; stepdaughter, Toni Brouhard, Cameron and special friends the Tim Dungan family.
Services will be 2:00 PM Friday April 15, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron.
