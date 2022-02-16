Dana Leroy Williams, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022.
On July 25, 1954 he was born in Joplin, Missouri to Roylee Williams and Mary Elizabeth McDaniel.
He married Katherine Thurston on October 9, 1982 in Chandler, Oklahoma. She precedes him in death.
Dana was an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved to spend time outside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, on June 23, 2011; son, Daniel L. Williams on October 12, 1988; mother, Mary Elizabeth McDaniel on November 26, 2021; and father, Roylee Williams in October 1999.
Survivors include his daughters, Jeanine Williams (Warren Cirwithian) of Denver, Colorado and Beth Williams (Jessica Penland) of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Sheryl Diane Vineyard; brothers, Delbert Williams, Anthony Williams, Kevin Margerum, and Dennis Margerum; and 5 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Dana’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Dana’s Tribute Pate at www.meierhoffer.com.