Daniel Ellis, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
On July 31, 1944 he was born in England.
He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.
Daniel thoroughly enjoyed coin collecting, mushroom hunting and treasure hunting. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Army during Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and beloved dogs, Clifford and Scooter.
He is survived by life partner, Cindy Trauernicht; children, Sarah Oetjen (Matt), Jennifer Hawley, Gregory Trauernicht, Sr.; grandchildren, Zoey, Sabrina, Zachary, Hailie, Carter, Hannah, Colby, LeAnne, Seth, Gregory, Jr., Amber, Scarlet; brother, Frank Ellis (Carmen), several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.