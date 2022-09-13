Daniel Eugene Punzo 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at a Milan MO Health Care Center. He was born April 13, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Grace (Trimmer) & Charles Punzo Jr. Danny attended Central High School, and worked at Specialty Industries. He was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid KC Royals and KC Chiefs fan. He loved Country Music, especially John Denver. Danny was very friendly, and he loved everyone. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Punzo, Jr. He is survived by mother, Grace Bruner of St Joseph, siblings, Cherie (Danny) Phillips of St. Joseph, Rose Sprake of St. Joseph, Brian Punzo of Smithville, MO, and Christopher Punzo of Moberly, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Danny will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
