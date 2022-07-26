Daniel J. Gross, II “Danny”, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday at his home, July 25, 2022.
He was born December 23, 1978 in St. Joseph to Daniel J. and Dorothy (Nolan) Gross.
Danny married Rachel Justice on May 11, 2002. They later divorced.
He worked at A-1 Tree Service and Gross Disposal.
Danny enjoyed fast cars and fast bikes, playing pool at Chalk & Cue, historical movies and “The Walking Dead.”
He loved his grandkids, giving them balloons every time they came over.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel J. Gross, I; sister, Shauna Clark; and grandparents, Vie and Dave Welter, and Daniel and Joyce Nolan.
He is survived by his children, Sami Justice (John Williams), Jordan Melendez (Nick), and Beau Gross (Allie Sample); grandchildren, Paisley, Olivia, Emberlynn, Mariana, Oaklyn, and Isabella; mother, Dorothy Gross; siblings, Chelsey Gross and David Merritt; niece and nephew, Kileigh and Kollin Gross; other extended family members and friends; and beloved dog, Bella.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.