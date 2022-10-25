Daniel Nathan Sharp

Daniel “Dan” Nathan Sharp, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
He was born March 4, 1936, to William and Lucile (Dome) Sharp in Basin, Wyoming.
Daniel graduated from Albion College in Albion, Michigan. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Abbott Laboratory as a Quality Assurance Manager, and then Sherwood Medical, which brought him to St. Joseph.
He married Nancy Alger Dice on December 19, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois. She survives of the home.
Daniel was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed watching the Royals, Chiefs, Missouri Western Sports, golfing, fishing, and going “up north” to spend time with family in Wisconsin.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, William Sharp.
Survivors include his wife of over 60 years; daughter, Laura Maglio (Scott) of Monroe, Michigan; son, Tim Sharp (Brenda) of Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren Nicholas (Allie), Mitchell (Andrea), Christopher, Ryan, and Joseph; brother, David Sharp (Claudia); sister, Suzanne Coker; sister-in-law, Roberta Sharp; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream, 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Freudenthal Hospice Care.