Daniel O. Johnson, 80

Daniel O. Johnson, November 8, 1941 (80) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Iowa. He and his family lived most of their lives in the Minneapolis area and he had careers in banking, home building and real estate. Dan lived in St. Joseph for the last 15 years with his wife Phyllis.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years and his daughters, Jennifer (Shannon) Kusilek and Julie Johnson (Greg Ely). Grandsons include Brandon (Grace) Kusilek and their children Jessa and Clara; Ryan Kusilek, and Jason (Julie) Kusilek. He is also survived by his brother John (Sandra) and many nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Saturday, July 16 at 1:00 P.M. Family will gather with friends at 12:00 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Three Oaks Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.