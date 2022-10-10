Daniel Wayne Young

Daniel W. Young, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 7, 1969 in Cleveland, OH, son of Irene and Al Young. Dan married Denise Guyer on September 19, 2009. Dan was a Truck Driver for Swift Transportation, retiring in 2015 after 20 years. He was proud of his 2 million mile safe driver award. His hobbies included working on cars, riding horses, and spending time with family. Dan was preceded in death by mother, Irene Young, and an infant son, Colton Young. Survivors include: wife, Denise Young of the home, father, Al Young of Stotts City, MO, sister, Beverly (Ken) Cummings of Shreveport, LA, his unofficially adopted daughter (niece), Michaela Lull of St. Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Young has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association.