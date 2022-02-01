Danielle Rene Burkert, 44, Savannah, Missouri, crossed Heaven’s home plate Monday, January 24, 2022.
She was born March 7, 1977, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Douglas Burkert and Denise (Perry)Embrey.
She was a member of Helena Baptist Church. Danielle was an LPN and would have graduated in May as an RN. Danielle known as “The Laverna Legend” for her passion in nursing and dedication to her patients. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her daughter Raven was her whole world. She never missed an opportunity to brag on her.
Danielle loved softball and was an outstanding player.
She was greeted in Heaven by her maternal grandfather, Cecil Louis Perry; paternal grandparents, Don and Frances Burkert; nephew, Waylon Eugene Louis Harvey; and a special Nana.
Danielle is survived by her daughter, Raven Burkert (Jalon Bye); momma, Denise and “Dad” Danny Embrey; father, Doug Burkert (Amy); siblings, Desiree Harvey (Travis), Scott Burkert, Mackenzie Burkert; grandmother, Donna Perry; very close cousins, Amber Augustine and Travis Augustine; companion, Joseph Clark; numerous aunts, uncles, and loved ones. A special thanks to Amber who “Rode it to the End” with her.
Until we meet in Heaven, “Regulators… MOUNT UP.”
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at the Helena Community Center. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Healing Hope Ministries, 30185 475th Ave, Alcester, SD 57001 or healinghopes.com/donate or the American Cancer Society. The family requests that anyone attending visitation to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.