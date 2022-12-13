Danny Joe Pederson, 61, of St. Joseph, died December 10, 2022. He was born May 24, 1961, in St. Joseph, to Ronald and Charlene (Halpin) Pederson.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic, last working for United Rental.
Danny married Sara (Bell) Stephens on July 4, 2004; and she survives. Also surviving are sons, Joseph Pederson (Lindsey), Shonn Pederson; six grandchildren; step-sons, David Stephens and Danny Stephens; eight step-grandchildren; two brothers Tony Pederson, James Pederson (JoAnn); other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Katlin.
Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering with all sorts of engines. He was an avid Elvis fan. Danny had a bad habit of domesticating all sorts of wild animals.
Services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, 1:30 pm, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.