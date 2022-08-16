Danny R. Gann, 77, Camden Point, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
On January 14, 1945, he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Leland and Tamela (Guyer) Gann.
He married Janice Marie Jenkins on May 1, 1970. She precedes him in death.
Danny enjoyed fishing and playing pool. For many years he worked at Farmland Industries, then Omnium.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Larry Gann.
He is survived by his sons, Casey Gann, Dannie Gann (April), and Donald Phillips; grandchildren, Rayleigh, Laynah, Miranda, Jorga and Savannah Gann and Bobby; brother, Ronnie Gann (Candy); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.