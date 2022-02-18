Danny Ray Gray Sr.,76, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born January 28, 1946 in Blytheville, AR, son of Beatrice Falloway and Billy Gray. Danny was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving 3 tours with the U.S. Army. He worked at Prime Tanning for over 30 years an also had owned Gray's Auto and Truck Salvage. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and Nascar. He loved his family and the time he spent with them. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Stacy Gray and son, Steven Gray. Survivors include, children, Danny (Sherri) Gray-Barnes, Jr. of St Joseph, Paul (ShyAnn) Saunders of St Joseph, Deanna Gray-Barnes of Monticello, IL, Paul Gray-Barnes of St. Joseph, Amy Gray of St. Joseph, George (Natasha) Gray and daughter, Kenzie of St. Joseph, Joanie (Steve) Haynes of PA, Kimberly (Shawn) Wells of Charleston, MO, Christina Dell of Charleston, MO, Chandra Gray, and Nora Cogdill, siblings, Rodney Sander, Walter Gray, Christina Brookens of MI, 34 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Military Honors.