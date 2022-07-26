Darlene Louella Grieme 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, won her battle with cancer surrounded by her family and friends Saturday, June 18, 2022. Darlene was born May 24, 1951 in Cameron, MO, daughter of Carol and Gerald Hulett. Darlene had a lifetime of caring for others, she cooked for several years at the Avenue City School and Head Start. She graduated from the North Central Missouri Community College with a degree in nursing in 2000. Darlene worked at the Independence Regional Hospital, St. Luke's, and Mosaic Life Care hospitals throughout her career. She enjoyed vacationing with her husband and attending all of her grandchildren's activities. She was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church. Darlene was preceded in death by step-father, Norman Burton, sisters, and Denise Kerns and Deborah Hulett. Survivors include: husband, John Grieme of the home, mother, Carol Burton of Saint Joseph, MO, sons, Patrick (Stacey) Grieme, Winnsboro, LA, and Brad (Anne) Grieme, Smithville, MO, daughter, Carrie Turner, Weston, MO, sister, Melody Huston, brothers, Mark Hulett and Jack Burton, grandchildren, Britt Grieme, Blair Grieme, Scott (Kylie) Anderson, Dillon (Shelby) Grieme, Alex McClary, Jaxon Turner, Kenny Jo (Sydnee) Turner, Johnna Pinkerton, and Jordan (Wes) Burt, great grandchildren, Kylan, Stella, Emmalee Jo, Fletcher, Maya, Eden, Whit, and Bea.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 am Thursday, June 23, 2022 with a memorial service and public live stream starting at 11:00 am Thursday at the Savannah United Methodist Church, Savannah, MO. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Savannah United Methodist Church to support NO Hunger Summer and the Back to School Fair.