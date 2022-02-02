Darrell Robert Jochum, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was born on September 21, 1943, in Norfolk, NE and grew up in Elgin, NE. Following high school, he attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, receiving a BA in education in 1967. While teaching in Nebraska, he met his wife-to-be Lynn and married in 1969.
Darrell and Lynn moved to Columbia, MO where Darrell attended the University of Missouri, completing his master’s degree in education in 1973. Following graduation, he began working for Praxair. In 1975, he was transferred to St. Joseph and remained with Praxair until his retirement in 2006.
Darrell was a devoted and adoring husband and father and most loved spending treasured time with his family. He enjoyed reading and traveling where he indulged in his love of history and museums. He also cherished connecting with family and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn, his daughter Leslie of Reno, NV and son Michael of Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 27 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith from 4pm-7pm to celebrate Darrell’s life. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice.