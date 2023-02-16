 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Darrell Wayne Vaughn

Darrell Wayne Vaughn

Darrell Wayne Vaughn

1945-2023

Darrell Wayne Vaughn, 77, Springfield, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.

He was born on August 26, 1945, to Franklin William and Alberta Ellen (Keele) Vaughn in Lawson, Missouri.

Darrell married Wanda Lee Reynolds on September 29, 1983. She preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred Vaughn, Claude Lynn Vaughn and sister, Delores Vaughn.

Survivors include his children, Lorie Rodriguez of Fort Worth, TX; David Vaughn (Tamera) of Fort Worth, TX; Jared Vaughn (Rebecca) of Blue Springs, MO; and Stacie Mead (Scott) of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Donna Norris (Lanny Ray) of Leeton, MO; and Onnie Hessefort of Lincoln, MO; grandchildren, Lena Gallegos, Jose Juan Gallegos, Reyli Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez, David, Stacie Cooper Mead, Brynn Mead, and Jared Alexis Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren.

     Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

