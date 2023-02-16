Darrell Wayne Vaughn
1945-2023
Darrell Wayne Vaughn, 77, Springfield, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023.
He was born on August 26, 1945, to Franklin William and Alberta Ellen (Keele) Vaughn in Lawson, Missouri.
Darrell married Wanda Lee Reynolds on September 29, 1983. She preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred Vaughn, Claude Lynn Vaughn and sister, Delores Vaughn.
Survivors include his children, Lorie Rodriguez of Fort Worth, TX; David Vaughn (Tamera) of Fort Worth, TX; Jared Vaughn (Rebecca) of Blue Springs, MO; and Stacie Mead (Scott) of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Donna Norris (Lanny Ray) of Leeton, MO; and Onnie Hessefort of Lincoln, MO; grandchildren, Lena Gallegos, Jose Juan Gallegos, Reyli Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez, David, Stacie Cooper Mead, Brynn Mead, and Jared Alexis Vaughn; and three great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.