David Eugene Munger 67, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home. He was born February 27, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Benton High School, and he retired from Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, MO as a Corrections Officer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved animals, and spending time with his family and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Norman Munger, son, Josh Munger, and sister in law, Bette Ann Munger. Survivors include: wife, Marsha Munger of the home, mother, Jean Munger, son, Jason Munger, daughter, Mandy Butler, brothers, Jimmy, Frankie (Judy), and Terry L. Munger, grandchildren, Toby Swymeler Cheyanne Moeck-Munger, Kane Munger, Kaleb, Kyler, & Makenzie Popplewell, and Colton Munger, daughter in law Alysha Munger, mother in law, Janice Chambers, brothers in law, Doug (Julie), and Dennis (Judy) Chambers.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, May 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.