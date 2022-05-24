David F. Bunton Jr. 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born August 6, 1963 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Doris and David Bunton Sr. He is survived by his parents, daughter, Samantha Bunton, son, David F. Bunton III, granddaughter, Hailey Jolly, grandson, Levi Jolly, sisters, Terri Conner, Julia Littlewood, and Tracy Kendall. Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am, at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Will Purinton officiating.
