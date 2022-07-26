David Justin Hoyt, 42, passed away July 12, 2022.
He was born October 6, 1979 in Kansas City, Missouri to Steven and Debra (Stevenson) Hoyt. They precede him in death.
David was employed at the Cameron Citizen Observer until April of this year. He worked with his dad for many years in carpentry and farming. David enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors: brother Troy (Ciara) Hoyt, Hamilton, Missouri; niece, Zevah Hoyt; grandmother, Louise Gwin; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Cameron, Missouri.
