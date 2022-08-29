David L. McBride, 72, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022.
On April 15, 1950 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to John T. and Esther M. (Chaney) McBride.
He attended Hall and Lake Contrary Schools before graduating from Benton High School in 1968. David worked all of his life, from the age of 12 years old, at the family business, McBride Boats and Motors.
David married Carol J. King on August 22, 1981. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed photography and creating pottery. David and Carol enjoyed riding motorcycles with many trips to Branson, Missouri for Yamaha rallies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas P. McBride; and in-laws, Donna and Warren “Dennie” King.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years; brother, Michael R. McBride (Kendal); sister, Mary McBride; sister-in-law, Evelyn McBride; nieces and nephews, Ginger McGuire (Patrick), Shawn McBride, and Laura McBride; great-nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the charity of the donor’s choice.