David Lee Davis, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born on May 26, 1992 to Ronnie Davis, Sr. and Goldie Lake in St. Joseph, Missouri.
David enjoyed everything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and helped out on his family’s farm. He was also an advocate for organ donation after his daughter received a liver transplant.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary June Fickle, Dewey Fickle and Carolyn Flores.
He is survived by his parents; siblings Ronnie Jr. of St. Joseph, Renessa and Josh Grider of Junction City, and Colton Davis of St. Joseph; children Sophia, Aiden, Sandra, Ayda, Ashur Davis and Selene Rogers of St. Joseph; Tayla Jones; Hailee Wilson; grandpa, Joseph J. Lake, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
