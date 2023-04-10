David M. Pritchett, Jr.
1963-2023
David M. Pritchett, Jr. of Northglenn, CO passed away on March 20, 2023.
He was born in St. Joseph, MO on March 2, 1963. He graduated from Benton High School and went on to become a radiology technologist.
He was an avid bowler throughout his life. David loved traveling but his favorite pastime was spending time with Alan, his family, and his friends.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon, sister Pamela Pritchett Fairchild, grandparents Howard and Evelyn Pritchett, Maxine Penrod, and Robert Mattucks.
He is survived by his long-time partner Michael (Alan) Hoefler, his father David Sr, many loving family members and close friends.
Private Graveside Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery.