David Nichols, 65

After a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, David B. Nichols of Jefferson City, MO, passed away on February 28, 2022, at the age of 65. He leaves behind his wife, Leslie, of over 40 years.
David was born on March 25, 1956, in St. Joseph, MO, to John (Sonny) and Wilma Jean Nichols. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1974. He attended Missouri Western while working as an EMT at St. Joseph's Hospital, ultimately graduating in 1982 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
He was hired on at MoDOT in 1984, where he then spent a 31-year career-in which he served in many leadership roles: District Engineer, Director of Program Delivery, Chief Engineer, and ultimately MoDOT Director. Upon retirement, he went on to work for Parsons as Vice President, Transportation Program Director and at Kiewit as Senior Business Development Manager. David never met a project he didn't put his whole heart into. He was involved in many committees of AASHTO and was an involved member of the Nations and Missouri Societies of Professional Engineers. He received many honors, some of which included the University of Missouri Civil Engineering Academy of Distinguished Alumni and Bishop LeBlond's Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and proud member of Knights of Columbus Council 571. He was also a member of the Wardsville Lions Club.
David married Leslie Koch on June 6, 1981. They had one daughter Ashley. In 2017, David gained a son, Cale Clark. His greatest accomplishment came in 2021 with the birth of his granddaughter Kollyns. She was his greatest light throughout the remainder of his life.
David enjoyed many things-a cold Miller Light after a day of mowing, watching boats pass by while overlooking the Lake, seafood at the Gulf, BBQing for a Tiger tailgate, and two-stepping to a good old country song. He was a friend to everyone he met, and he always made you feel important to him.
David is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, and granddaughter; as well as sisters, Barbara Bigelow and Mary Margaret (PeeWee) Nichols; brothers-in-law, Robert (Teri) Koch and Kelley (Mary) Koch; Aunt Marillyn Nichols; seven nieces and nephews; 13 great nieces and nephews; and many close friends who he considered family.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Nichols, Jr. and Gregory Nichols; sister, Aggie Miller; sister-in-law Sharyn Nichols; and father and mother-in-law, Eddie and Helen Koch.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri 10-33 Benevolent Fund or American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel beginning at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 519 N. 10th Street on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.