David Ricardo Howard Sr, 70, passed away in St. Joseph, MO on 9/8/2022. David retired from active duty in 1999 as a Master Sergeant, with over 25 years of service with the US Marine Corps. During his service, he started as a Radio Operator and switched to Air traffic control communications maintenance in the early 80s. He was stationed at New River, NC, Quantico, VA, Tustin, CA, El Toro, CA, Okinawa, Japan, and finished his career in Ft. Worth, TX. He also participated in short deployments to Thailand, Australia, and the Mediterranean. During his time in Tustin, he was deployed to Somalia for Operation Restore Hope from Dec 1992 - May 1993. His medals included Good Conduct, Navy Achievement, Navy Commendation, and Armed Forces Expeditionary medal. He was also an expert shot with both rifle and pistol and participated in military shooting competitions as a member of the Marine Corps Rifle team, winning multiple awards.
David was born on July 10, 1952 in Washington, DC to Bertha Hackett and William Howard. He grew up in Westmoreland County, VA and worked construction until he joined the Marine Corps in 1974. He was the youngest of 9 children. David was a social butterfly and didn’t know a stranger. He could make anyone laugh. He was a skilled artist and delighted his children with life-size recreations of cartoon characters. He enjoyed playing basketball, bicycling, hot rod cars, cooking exquisite meals and desserts, traveling, and spending time with family. He was always ready to go see the latest movies, and was known to sneak food and drinks into the theater because the prices were too high. He could do a perfect imitation of Yogi Bear. He listened to a variety of music, from Earth, Wind & Fire to Katy Perry. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, from NASCAR to football to ice skating. In his later years, he also enjoyed gardening, watching game shows, and eating out. He often watched the Chiefs during their training camp. He was an active member of Holsey Chapel.
David is survived by his wife of eleven years, Marcene; children Fortisha (Calvin) Williams, David (Dana) Howard Jr., Trina Howard, Erika Howard, and Cheyenne Howard; step-children Glenn (Stephanie) Watson III, Tiffany (Daniel) Stanza; brothers Billy, Bradley, Clyde and Jon; grandchildren Kellie and Sydney Williams, Aaron, Alyssa and Alex Howard, Maxen Brownell and Zayne Graves, and Porter Pamperin; step-grandchildren Hannah, Adalynn and Charlotte Watson, Stephen White and Max, Mila Hubbard, Mariah Stanza and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Katherine and Collette, and brothers Francis and Tracy.