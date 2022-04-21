David Warren Herbert, 89, St Joseph, Missouri, left his family and many friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born May 4, 1932, the oldest of 10 children to parents, Nellie Naomi (Dee) Schwope Herbert and Lester F. (Red) Herbert.
Dave graduated from Benton High School in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Turner, who survives of the home. They celebrated 71 years of marriage on February 11, 2022. Dave was a brick mason by profession before starting his own business, Herbert Construction Co. 48 years ago, later merging with Orman Brooner, and retiring in 2007. He was a lifetime member of the U.S. Naval Reserve since 1950. Affiliations include 32nd degree Mason, past member of Charity Lodge and Moila Shrine. Preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Dan, George, and sisters, Twila Seek and Bernita Gallagher. He is survived by daughter, Davida Bangerter (Rich), and son, Brad Herbert (Sally Bayer). Grandsons, Court Sinclair (Brenda), Kyle Sinclair (Kimm), and Craig Sinclair (Cristie Johns). Granddaughter, Rhondi Herbert, Great-Granddaughters, Harper and Raena Sinclair, brothers, Ed Herbert and Terry Herbert (Brenda), sisters, Susan Jordan and Geneva O' Callaghan, numerous nieces and nephews, and special family friends, Scott and Kathy Hillyard and their daughters. Cremation provided by Rupp Funeral Home. Per Dave's request no services will be held. An "ALMOST 90" celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 4th, from 6pm-8pm at Wil Fischer Distribution (formerly O' Malley's), 1601 N. Woodbine Rd. Contributions in his memory are suggested to be by donor's choice.