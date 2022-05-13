David Wayne Kariker, 71, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
He was born January 7, 1951 in New Hampton, Missouri to Eldon and Alice (Woodside) Kariker.
David married Vicki Salas Pike on June 22, 2012. She survives of the home.
David was a skilled craftsman and builder, working construction as a job superintendent in Tucson, AZ. He also served as a radio announcer, which he greatly enjoyed.
He eventually returned to Missouri to start his own custom cabinetry business, which he ran for many years.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Community Chorus and served as mayor of Union Star for eight years.
David loved his Harley and his Corvettes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lee Kariker.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, William Kariker (Devon); daughter, Mary Kariker; stepsons, Jay D. Pike (Kimberly) and Casey Pike; 11 grandchildren; sister, Eldonna Fischer (Tom); aunt, Margie Warner; and his sidekick, Bruiser, the cat.
The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.