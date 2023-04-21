 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

David Wayne Potter

David Wayne Potter Sr. 87, of Clinton, Missouri , died on Monday April 17, 2023 at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, Missouri. He was born August 26, 1935 in St Joseph, Missouri son of the late Theda Bara O'Callaghan-Potter & Elmer David Potter. He attended Lafayette High School and worked at General Telephone and Western Electric in California and in Missouri with United Telecom, retiring from Sprint as a Telecommunication Analyst. David was a master craftsman, technician and upholsterer; a trade he learned from his father. He was a voracious reader who had an endless thirst for knowledge. He also loved camping and traveling with family, especially his kids and grandkids attending all their sporting events. David was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bernard-Potter, his parents, and a sister, Joyce Bundy. Survivors include sons; David (Abry Deshong) Potter Jr., Saint Paul, MN, Derek "Ben" Benjamin Potter, Clinton, MO., and Aaron (Susan) Potter, Clinton, MO, grandchildren, Dulany, Reese, Ava and Golden Potter. The family will receive guests from 2 - 3:00 pm on FridayApril 21, 2023at the Rupp Funeral Home, followed by memorial services and public live stream at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

