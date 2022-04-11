Deanna Esther Rasmussen, 83, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born April 16, 1938, near Manilla, Iowa to Amos and Esther Jahn. Deanna graduated from Adair (Iowa) High School in 1956.
She married Estel “Gene” Rasmussen on March 2, 1957, who survives of the home. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorene Wilson; brother, Dale Jahn; and sister-in-law, Janell Jahn.
In addition to her husband, Gene, she is survived by daughters, Robin Glawe (Phillip), Regina Daul (William); son, Steven Rasmussen (Sandra); as well as 8 grandchildren, Amber, Julianne, Kathryn, Rebecca, Noah, Samantha, Sydney, and Stefanie; and 5 great-grandchildren, Harrison, Elijah, John, Norma-Jeanne, and Deanna.
Deanna worked in the brokerage business and several insurance companies before retiring from U.S. Bank in 2003. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Kappa Class, and Mary Circle, also Red Hat Divas and Good Joe Sams Camping Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending various activities for her grandchildren. She liked to travel with Gene in their motor home. Together, they visited all 50 states, including an RV trip to Alaska and the Artic Circle.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, Missouri.