Debbie Sue Parks 69, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born May 22, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Margaret and Arthur "A.C." Grinlinton. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and she worked at Sears, Walmart, and St. Francis School Cafeteria. She enjoyed going to Disney World, and she was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Debbie was preceded in death by son, Michael Parks, husband, Michael Parks, her parents, and 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Survivors include: sisters, Marta (Steve) Schultz, Kansas City, MO., Barbara Ashlock, St. Joseph, MO, and sister, Billie Grinlinton (Steve Reinke), Excelsior Springs, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday, with the Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Horigan Chapel, Father Al Ebach Celebrant. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
