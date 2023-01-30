Deborah Ann (Giannetta) Rowe
1955-2023
Deborah Ann (Giannetta) Rowe, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born May 18, 1955 in St. Joseph to Lawrence and Betty (Million) Giannetta.
She worked at Altec for 34 years before retiring in July 2022. She was a Christian.
Deborah had a great sense of humor and liked to help others. She enjoyed crafting, watching the Hallmark Channel, and was an avid animal lover.
She touched many lives and will be missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved dog, Mia.
Survivors include her best friend, Michelle Mallen; many other friends; sister, Linda Huffman (Rick); one nephew and two nieces.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.