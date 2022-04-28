Deborah "Debbie" Ann Lawson, 62, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born June 2, 1959 in Atchison, KS, daughter of the late Lucille and William Lawrence. She graduated from Lafayette High School Class of 1977, and she was a cook at several area restaurants including Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sherry Brooks, brother, Billy Lawrence Jr., and daughter, Melissa Marie Lawrence. Survivors include: husband, Mark Lawson of the home, sons, Brandon Vogel, San Francisco, CA, Alan Mace, grandchildren; Hayden Mace and Curtis Mace, Boston Lawrence, Hay Lee Bird, brothers, Mike (Deb), Kevin (Amy,) and Jim (Mary) Lawrence, sisters, Leslie (Brian) Seals, Penny Lawrence, Vickie (Danny) Price, Tammy (Ernie) Turner, and Patty (Kevin) Shue.
Funeral Services: 10:00 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.