Deborah "Debi" Jean Kerns 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. She was born December 25, 1956 in Chillicothe, Missouri. She graduated from Lafayette High School. She loved hanging out with her grandkids, and drinking coffee on the porch. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Debi was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Berry, step father, Lee Berry, and husband, Steve Kerns. Survivors include: daughter, Sara (Brian West) Kerns, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Kris (Michael) Kerns of Fate, TX, grandchildren, Allie, Olivia, Kasey, Stevana, Harper, and Georgia Kerns, great grandson, Grayson Matthews, brother, Rick (Shelley) Berry, St. Joseph, MO, nephews, Jayce and Carsen Berry, and niece, Melissa. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts