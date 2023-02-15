 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Deborah Lynn Harris

Deborah Lynn Harris, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday February 11, 2023 at a Trenton, Missouri health care facility. She was born May 6, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Norma & Thomas Harris Jr. Deborah graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. She enjoyed crafting and scrap booking. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and son, John Acton Jr. She is survived by sons, Andrew Fuller and Tom (Lacey) Acton of Falls City, NE and 9 grandchildren. Ms. Harris has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there are no scheduled services. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

