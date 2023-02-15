Deborah Lynn Harris, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday February 11, 2023 at a Trenton, Missouri health care facility. She was born May 6, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Norma & Thomas Harris Jr. Deborah graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. She enjoyed crafting and scrap booking. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and son, John Acton Jr. She is survived by sons, Andrew Fuller and Tom (Lacey) Acton of Falls City, NE and 9 grandchildren. Ms. Harris has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there are no scheduled services. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for Children. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts