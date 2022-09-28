Debra “Debbie” Spangler
1955-2022
Debra “Debbie” Spangler, 67, Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born April 4, 1955 in Estherville, Iowa to Warren Fink and Lois (Hanson) Zitterich.
Debra was blessed with three children; Shyloryne, William and infant son, Jeremy Michael. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. Debra spent her early years as a homemaker and the rest of her life as a devoted mother and friend. Debbie enjoyed cooking, crocheting, drawing and watching WWE. She loved her furry babies, family and friends. She was known for being a giver, who would help those in need and always having a smile on her face. Her last gift on Earth was a gift of love, donating her organs to heal the lives of others.
She is survived by her children, Shyloryne Roark (Stewart Sr.) of Lakefield, MN and William Spangler (Kayla) of Lakefield, MN; stepfather, Eldon Zitterich of Estherville, IA; three brothers; David Zitterich (Pam) of Estherville, IA, Tommmy Hoffert of Moorland, IA, and Paul Fink of TX; one sister; Doreen Shryock of Estherville, IA; special friend; Kathi Doiel of Clarinda, IA; five grandchildren; Willow, Billy, Stewart Jr., Rosalie and Josalyn; many nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Jeremy Michael.
Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 A.M. Saturday. October 22, with a Celebration of Life service 11:00 A.M. First Christian Church, Estherville, IA.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.