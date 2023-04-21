Debra Lynn Howdeshell 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Saint Joseph. She was born May 18, 1957 in Joliet, Illinois. She graduated from Central High school and a homemaker, who enjoyed collecting elephants and oriental dolls, and was a supporter of the elephant sanctuary. She was a one of Jehovah's Witness. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Joe Howdeshell, father, Albert "Pat" Patterson, brothers, Michael Patteron, Fred Robidoux, and Walt Robidoux. Survivors include, mother, Patricia "Pat" Patterson, and husband Herbert "Doc" Patterson, St. Joseph, MO, a sister, Shelly Patterson, as well as several, nieces and nephews. Memorial services following Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Picket Road. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts