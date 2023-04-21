 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Debra Lynn Howdeshell 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Saint Joseph. She was born May 18, 1957 in Joliet, Illinois. She graduated from Central High school and a homemaker, who enjoyed collecting elephants and oriental dolls, and was a supporter of the elephant sanctuary. She was a one of Jehovah's Witness. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Joe Howdeshell, father, Albert "Pat" Patterson, brothers, Michael Patteron, Fred Robidoux, and Walt Robidoux. Survivors include, mother, Patricia "Pat" Patterson, and husband Herbert "Doc" Patterson, St. Joseph, MO, a sister, Shelly Patterson, as well as several, nieces and nephews. Memorial services following Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Picket Road. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

