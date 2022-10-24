Deever Wayne Hughes

Deever was born October 23, 1933 and peacefully left this earth to live eternally with Jesus on October 16, 2022.
Deever was born to Eugene F. Hughes and Ethel "Ladine" Sanderson Hughes on October 23, 1933. He married Mary Margaret Magin on September 17, 1955. They were blessed with three lovely children.
Deever was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his sweet daughter, Kathrine (Kathy) Webb; his son, Michael Hughes; his parents, his loving second-dad, Roy Quinton and his older sister, Dixie (Hughes) Miller. There were also many other loved ones awaiting him when he entered Heaven's gates.
Deever graduated from Central High School. He was also a member of Grace Evangelical Church where he had many good times and good friends. He and his lovely wife, Mary were very involved in their church's activities.
Deever retired from Quaker Oats Co. He spent part of his earlier working career at Miller Chevrolet.
He was a great guy with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a great Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa who loved his family very much.
Deever is survived by his Son, Ron; Brother, John Quinton.
Grandchildren: Jeremiah Bokay, Jonathan Bokay (Becky): Beth Rice, Matthew Hughes; Rachel Hill (Bryan); several great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Deever was loved and will be greatly missed. But now he is home with his beloved wife, Mary, whom he has missed ever since she went home ahead of him in 2008. They both shared a great love for Colorado and spent many happy times there. They are together forever now.
There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00AM Friday, October 28th, at Ashland Cemetery on Ashland Avenue.