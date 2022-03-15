Delia Mae Lamb, 102

Delia Mae Lamb was born August 10, 1919 in Farragut, Iowa. She and her family moved to Saint Joseph in 1925. Delia graduated from Central High and Platt Business College. She worked in the business office of the former State Hospital and retired from Continental Baking Co. in 1982 after 39 years.
Delia was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, and served on the Administration Board and Board of Trustees. She was a member of Mary Ruth Fellowship of the Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, serving as chapter president and Sorority City Council President. Delia was a member of Int'l Soroptimist Club of St. Joseph, serving twice as president. She was a former member of the Pony Express Historical Society, serving as president during the time the Jesse James house was acquired and Buffalo Saloon was constructed and was a volunteer in the gift shop of the former Methodist Hospital and gift shop at Living Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents , A. Ross and Mollie(Reid) Lamb; sister Vera L. Woodbury and two brothers, Max R. and R. Kevin Lamb.
Delia is survived by nephews H. Ross and Reid (Virginia) Woodbury, both of St. Joseph, and Richard Lamb of Texas; great nephews Mark (Karen) and Cole (Ingrid) Woodbury of St. Joseph, Reid Jr. (Lee Ann) of Glendale, CA and Charles (Marsha) Woodbury of Decatur, AL; great niece Traci Dodson of St. Louis, MO; several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, March 14th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Reverend Larry Williams officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.