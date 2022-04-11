Derek Stephen Barmann 44, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday April 3, 2022 at his home. He was born March 15, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Nancy & Mark Barmann. He was working at Altec as a welder. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, fishing, golfing, he loved the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins, but most especially spending time with his son. He was a Christian. He is survived by his parents, a son Reed Barmann, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Heather (Randy) Chavez, Gardner, KS, nephews, Corbin, Cambel, & Carsen Chavez. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial services and public livestream following at 6:00 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts