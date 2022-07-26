Diana Lynn Pendleton, 72, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born July 13, 1949 in Claremont, CA, daughter of Betty and Lathan Looney. She graduated from Chaffey High School in California. She married Verl Pendleton on May 25, 1969 in Las Vegas, NV. Diana loved rock collecting, antiques, jewelry, and going shopping. She also enjoyed camping and spending time in the mountains. Most of all she loved her children and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: husband, Verl Pendleton Jr. of the home, sons, Ken Pendleton of Union Star, Jammie Pendleton of Avenue City, Corey Pendleton of Gower, Jody Pendleton of Hiawatha, KS, and Levi Pendleton of Union Star, brother, Chuck (Trudy) Looney of Ontario, CA, sisters, Jeanette Myers of Alto Loma, CA, Bobbie Looney and Ginny Looney of Bullhead City, AZ, and 8 grandchildren.
Graveside Service and Interment will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 24, 2022 at the King Hill Cemetery. Sam Church officiating.