Dixie (Forbes) Paden, 90, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Corby Place in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dixie was born on March 19, 1932 in Elwood, Kansas to Russell and Edith (Wilson) Forbes. Dixie Graduated from Elwood High School and attended Platt Business College in St. Joseph, Missouri. Dixie and her husband Bill opened and managed The Dairy Barn in Wathena for 20 years.
She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Marantha Class and UMW of the church, also a member of the Happy Valley Club.
Dixie married Bill Paden on May 24, 1952 in Elwood, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Russell “Eddie” Forbes, sisters; Virginia Sheridan and June Handley.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Billy) Ryser, Bryan (Jody) Paden, and Noel (Bobby) Halter all of Wathena.
Brother, Phillip Forbes of Dallas, Texas
8 grandchildren; Nathan (Shanna) Ryser, Ryan (Melissa) Ryser, Jessica (Tyler) Herbster, Jared (Korri) Paden, Bryce (Hannah) Paden, Paden (Taylor) Halter, Erica (Luke) Rush and Zachary (Blair) Halter
12 great-grandchildren; Saylor and Knox Ryser, Judah and Shiloh Ryser, Banks, Ryker and Rhett Herbster, Kolbi, Kacie and Joie Paden, Parker and Halle Paden, and numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Friday, August 19, 2022 – 10:30 A.M.
At: First Baptist Church in Wathena
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena
Visitation; family will receive friends Thursday evening 6-8 pm at the church. Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena after 9 am Thursday.
Memorials: Family requests memorials to either the First Baptist Church or Crisis Pregnancy Center of St. Joseph.