Don Halliwill, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022.
On March 19, 1954 he was born in Englewood, California to Donald and Wanda (Davison) Halliwill.
Don enjoyed working on his truck and watching Christmas movies year around. He liked to nag people. Don also enjoyed Nascar and college football.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Barbara Halliwill.
Survivors include brothers, Jim and Kenneth Halliwill.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Don’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Don’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.