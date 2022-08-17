Blue Springs, MO- Donald A. Riead, 55, of Blue Springs, passed away August 12, 2022. Don was born September 30, 1966 to John T. Jr. and Norma L. (Caldwell) Riead, in Independence, MO.
Don was a 1984 graduate of Cameron High School, Cameron MO, and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Park University. Don was a veteran on the United States Army. He owned and operated Riead Home Construction in Blue Springs.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Norma and sister, Cathy Barber.
Don is survived by his wife Joanie, of the home; son Donnie Riead of the home; bonus children Kasi (James) Roberts, Prince George, VA, Keli (Stephanie) Crittenden, Westville,OK, and Kolbi (John) Risley, Westville, OK; 9 grandchildren; brothers, John (Cheryl) Riead, Chillicothe, MO, Michael Riead, Kansas City, Mo, Timothy (Beth) Riead, Hardin, Mo; sisters Sherry Riead, Kansas City, MO, Cindy (Brent) Harmer, Edgerton, MO; brother in law, Anthony Barber, Kansas City, MO.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday August 20, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 6:30-8:30 Friday August 19,2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial fund to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Institute in care of Research Hospital, Kansas City, MO.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com