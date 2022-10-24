Donald Cleo Castor
1925~2022
Gladstone, Missouri…Donald Cleo Castor, age 97, was born January 8, 1925 in Weatherby, Missouri, the son of Cleo Daniel and Gladys Irene (Poage) Castor and passed away October 20, 2022.
Donald was a graduate of Weatherby High School class of 1942. He married, Wanda Jane (Riggs) on March 29, 1947. To this union a daughter was born.
Donald served in the United States Navy during World War II. After serving in the military, he later worked as a rural carrier for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 1980. As a second job, he built houses and did remodeling.
He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years; parents; brothers, John Dale Castor and Paul Castor; sister, Dixie Manning.
Survivors include his daughter, Vicki Cole, Kansas City; nephew, George Daniel Roberts, Kansas City; grandchildren, Chad and Adam; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 12:00p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Shambaugh- Cope Cemetery, Weatherby, MO. No visitation is scheduled.