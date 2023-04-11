Donald D. Bradley
1932-2023
Donald Bradley, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023.
He was born March 2, 1932 to Roy Bradley and Elsie Stallsworth in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Juana Lee Tietz on August 7, 1959.
Donald worked for St. Joseph News-Press as a photographer for 30 years and then he was a salesman at Car City Chrysler for 14 years.
He was a member of Community of Christ Church.
Donald enjoyed photography, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vivian Bradley; siblings, Robert Bradley, Loretta Brooks, and Jenny Stewart.
Survivors include his wife, Juana Bradley; daughter, Denise Bradley; brother, Richard Bradley (Diane); grandchildren, Justin Olson (Chrisanna), Paige Olson (Phil); great-grandchildren, Jonas, Jude, and Mary-Therese Olson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, 17th Street Community of Christ Church. Private Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at myasthenia.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.