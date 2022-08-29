Donald E. Grayson
1938-2022
Donald E. Grayson, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022.
He was born November 17, 1938 in Plattsburg, Missouri to Elton and Nannie (Sylvie) Grayson. He grew up in Plattsburg, where he was a star football player at Plattsburg High School, graduating in 1956.
Donnie married Margaret Pennel on May 7, 1960, and they shared 62 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
He worked at Stetson Hats for over 50 years, starting out as a laborer and retiring as a supervisor. He owned thousands of hats, one of which he designed himself. After retirement, he drove for OATS for five years.
Donnie loved the Lord. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Elwood, Kansas, where he was a Deacon.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and also was a member of the Tes Trams Club. He was known for his sense of humor, always making his family laugh.
Most of all, Donnie was a wonderful husband and great father.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Alicia Janae’a; two sisters, Margaret Anderson and Barbara Bingham; and three brothers, Farris, Harold and Delbert Grayson.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Pam and Bari Grayson; grandchildren, Austen, David and Aalayha; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Carl Grayson (Dorothy), Wille Lee Grayson (Charlene), and Wilmenta Grayson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, First Baptist Church in Elwood, Kansas. Interment Mount Washington Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.