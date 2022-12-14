Donald Eugene Stagner, 81, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born February 18, 1941 in Frazier, MO, son of Helen and Paul Stagner. He graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1959. Donald retired from General Motors and farmed in the area for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going dancing, camping, traveling and the 4th of July. He loved his time spent on his farm and riding horses, especially as a child. Donald was a member of the Massey-Harris Association and the Joe Sam's Camping Club. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife, Ruby Stagner, 2nd wife, Saundra Stagner, sisters, Betty Jean Wilczenski, Wilma Shaw and Patty Mauler, an infant brother, companions, Wanda June Means and Connie Schultz. Survivors include, daughters, Sherrie Stagner of Gower, MO and Shelly Hamrick of Indianapolis, IN, son, Timothy Stagner of Agency, MO, step-children, Candy (Rick) Pearson of Wellsville, KS, Chance (Cindy) Clements of Harrisonville, MA and Robin (Steve) Carpenter of Davis Island, FL, sister, Lois (Dave) Madinger of Dubois, PA, brothers, Larry (Michelle) Stagner of Faucett, MO and Dale Stagner of Willowbrook, MO, former son-in-law, Dan Hamrick of Indianapolis, IN, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Stagner has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 9:30 AM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, MO. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.