Donald F. Meredith, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, gained his wings Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was born March 17, 1931 in St. Joseph to Wally Meredith and Ada Dixon.
Donald proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He worked at Westab for 30 years, retiring at age 72.
An eternal athlete and All-American at St. Joseph Junior College, Donald enjoyed golfing and swimming. He was an all-around good guy who loved to joke around but would help anyone in need at any time. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jeannette; and a great-grandson.
He is survived by 17 children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Jacquelyn Belcher; and numerous extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, May 8, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.