Donald G. Kennedy, 79, Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022.
He was born June 20, 1942 in Bolckow to Dwight and Opal (Miller) Kennedy. He graduated from North Andrew High School in 1960, then attended Northwest Missouri State University.
Don went to work at Schultz Electric in 1968, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the IBEW Local 545 for nearly 40 years.
He loved to hunt, especially elk and deer. He also enjoyed collecting antiques.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerry Kennedy.
He is survived by daughter, Aleza Kennedy; four grandchildren that he was crazy about; brother, Dean Kennedy (Connie); sister, Elaine Hanken (Jerry); several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bolckow Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.