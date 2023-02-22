Donald Jeschke Sr. 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 20, 2023 in Saint Joseph. He was born August 13, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Zetta & Ronald Jeschke. He worked at Missouri Western State University as a custodian for many years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Zetta and Ronald Lee Jeschke, brother, Rodger Jeschke, sister, Ronda Rosengrant. He is survived by son, Don Jeschke Jr. of Savannah, MO, brother, Randall and Mike Jeschke, sisters, Lori Hughes and Ramona (Richard) McDaniel, niece Allisa Hughes, and nephew Jared Hughes. There are no scheduled services at this time. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Donald Jeschke Sr. Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
